Azerbaijan doesn't target Armenian civilians - assistant to Azerbaijani president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan does not target the Armenian civilians, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing at ADA University, Trend reports on Oct. 19.

"Although Azerbaijan adheres to the humanitarian ceasefire regime, it is forced to respond to Armenia’s provocations,” Hajiyev added. “These actions of the occupying country are the violation of all international conventions and laws, which emphasize that the civilian population and infrastructure must not be fired upon.”

“However, we see that Armenia, disregarding all laws, continues to commit war crimes against the Azerbaijani people,” assistant to the president added. “Currently, Armenia is shelling the civilian population.”

“By shelling the Azerbaijani civilians from Armenia’s territory, Armenia is trying to expand the scale of the conflict,” Hajiyev said. “We announced yesterday that we are ready to hand over the bodies of the Armenian servicemen who died during the hostilities, but in response the Armenian side continued its provocations and again opened fire on our civilians.”