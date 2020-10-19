Azerbaijani army seizes more military equipment of Armenian armed forces on battlefield (PHOTO)
Tartar, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
Trend:
The Azerbaijani army seized more armored vehicles and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces, abandoned on the battlefield, Trend's regional correspondent reported on Oct. 19.
The Azerbaijani servicemen took the equipment out of the front zone and handed it over to the corresponding structures.
Latest
It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Armenia carrying out acts of terrorism against Azerbaijani civilians at state level - Assistant to president
Conflict unleashed by Armenia continues, Armenia continues to attack Azerbaijani civilians, says assistant to Azerbaijani president
Armenian Armed Forces targeted pipelines in Azerbaijan's Khizi district - Prosecutor General's Office
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to send appeals to strengthen protection of Azerbaijani diplomats abroad
Article covering latest developments within Karabakh conflict published by International Policy Digest