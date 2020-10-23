Chairperson, deputy chairperson of US - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association appeal to US Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

Nail Akhundzade, The chairperson of the U.S. - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association and Gunel Hasanova, The deputy chairperson of the U.S. - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association sent an appeal to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trend reports.

"Dear Secretary Pompeo,



The U.S. - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association calls on the Government of the United States of America to help facilitate the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh Conflict.



AAA (The U.S. - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association) which represents over 2000 U.S. Educated Azerbaijani students is very encouraged with the upcoming meeting of the U.S., State Secretary Pompeo with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Dreaming to establish peace in the region, AAA calls on the Government of the United States of America to play an active role to reinforce the four UN Security Council Resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) on Nagorno Karabakh and reaffirm its support for the inviolability of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.



AAA represents over 2000 members of the community who participated in various US Government founded academic programs such as FLEX, UGRAD, MUSKIE, FULLBRIGHT, PIE, TEA, Community Connections, Contemporary Issues, Humphrey, and RSEP. All these programs have the same mission of promoting values of diversity, mutual understanding, cooperation, tolerance, and peace. As the U.S. Educated Azerbaijani Students we have taken great actions to actively uphold these values in our own society. However, peace and stability in the region are endangered by Armenia who has occupied internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, namely Nagorno Karabakh and 7 adjacent regions, for almost 30 years. No one doubts that peace is possible only with compliance to International Law. We are very concerned that the International Law, specifically the four UN resolutions (822, 853, 874, and 884) demanding immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces from Azerbaijani Territories, has been blatantly ignored since 1993. Only by restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, nearly 800,000 IDPs would get a long-awaited opportunity to return to their homelands and peaceful coexistence of Azerbaijani and Armenian communities would become possible. We as AAA, are ready and looking forward to having an opportunity to contribute to the reconciliation programs between Azerbaijani and Armenian youth communities in the future.



We are very hopeful to see US leadership in ensuring long-lasting peace and respect to International Law in the region," the appeal said.