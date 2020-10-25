Footage from Azerbaijani Gubadli region liberated from occupation unveiled (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has disseminated video footage from the villages of the Gubadli region liberated from occupation.
Trend presents the video:
