Oil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
Turkey reveals 9M2020 data on cargo shipment via its ports from Egypt
OPEC+ extension could prolong drag on overall GDP growth
Latest
EAEU countries export large various fabrics to Turkmenistan Business 16:30
Iran enlarges value of exports from Malayer customs Business 16:29
Azerbaijan confirms 340 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:28
General Prosecutor's Office gives update on number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO) Politics 16:28
If Armenia continues to attack civilians, Azerbaijan to take adequate measures - Assistant to president Politics 16:28
Using mosque in Azerbaijan's Zangilan as pigpen is insult to Muslims - Culture Ministry Politics 16:27
Romanian expert says digitalization of economy to improve security of EU's energy system Oil&Gas 16:22
Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians in Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:22
Kazakhstan's import from Lithuania increases amid COVID-19 Business 16:20
Armenian military group annihilated after failed sabotage attempt in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (VIDEO) Politics 16:17
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar again Politics 16:08
Azerbaijani Armed Forces take revenge for Barda (VIDEO) Politics 16:06
By disseminating disinformation, Armenia trying to divert attention from its war crimes Politics 16:05
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues search, rescue operations in Barda Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:04
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 export of textile products up Uzbekistan 16:02
Cluster bomb attacks are new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people - President's aide Politics 15:55
Azerbaijan eyes increasing private investment in renewable energy sector - minister Oil&Gas 15:53
Latest situation in Azerbaijan’s Barda as result of Armenian terror (VIDEO) Politics 15:52
Branch of Russia's Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for installation work Tenders 15:48
Georgia to build anchovy fishing boat in Turkey Construction 15:46
National Bank of Georgia decides to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 15:45
Assistant to president invites military attaches to visit Azerbaijan’s Barda Politics 15:42
Unprecedented number of people apply to participate in Produce in Georgia program Business 15:41
Georgian Natenadze’s Wine Cellar company resumes exports of wines Business 15:36
Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani settlements - attack against civilized world - Assistant to the president Politics 15:32
Auction for placing Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes held Finance 15:28
Azerbaijan invites Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International to conduct on site assessment of Armenian crimes - top official Politics 15:24
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 28 Society 15:24
Serious environmental crimes committed in occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be immediately stopped Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:23
Missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda - crime against humanity – Foreign Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:18
Transition to clean energy in Azerbaijan becomes essential - ECO's Secretary General Oil&Gas 15:18
Azerbaijani FM meets Deputy FM of Iran Politics 15:10
Turkey's export of mining industry products to China up in September Turkey 15:08
Shelling of Barda - gross violation of int'l humanitarian law, says Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:07
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar - Defense Ministry Politics 15:06
Azerbaijan shows fragments of missiles Armenia launched on Barda city (PHOTO) Politics 15:02
Solar to be dominant source of electricity generation in Europe Oil&Gas 14:57
Turkey increases export of mining industry products to Azerbaijan Turkey 14:55
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen Commodity Exchange for Sept. 2020 Finance 14:55
Saipem’s capital expenditure up in Q3 2020 Oil&Gas 14:40
General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda Politics 14:38
New readjustments for extraction of renewable energy sources being built in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:38
Netherlands removes Georgia from list of safe countries Transport 14:37
Saipem sees decline in revenues, net profit Oil&Gas 14:36
Nova Resources B.V. to become owner of share capital of Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals Business 14:36
Armenian troops again shell Azerbaijan's Barda, casualties reported Politics 14:30
90% of Saipem’s new contracts are non-oil Oil&Gas 14:29
Iran discloses volume of goods exported via Sistan and Baluchestan Province Transport 14:24
Ukrainian airlines allows to launch flights to Tashkent Transport 14:16
Azerbaijani Armed Forces never aim at civilians - Defense Ministry Politics 14:08
Iran increases consumption of steel products Business 14:07
Armenian armed forces firing rockets to Azerbaijani Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president (UPDATED) (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:07
Azerbaijan taking important steps to reduce harmful emissions into atmosphere Oil&Gas 14:03
Ukraine claims to be strategic partner in investing in renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 13:59
Kazakhstan to hold sales of oil, gas subsoil plots through auction online Oil&Gas 13:51
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 13:41
Rice harvesting underway in Turkmenistan’ Dashoguz region Business 13:36
Exports of Iran's steel products decreases Business 13:27
Iran’s Hormozgan Province boosts bitumen production Oil&Gas 13:26
Turkey's export of defense products to Germany drops Turkey 13:16
COVID-19 requires more green projects, says EU Oil&Gas 13:13
Involvement of any country in settlement of Karabakh conflict must be agreed upon by Armenia, Azerbaijan - Spokesman for the Russian President Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:09
Gas chemical complex construction continues in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil&Gas 13:09
Armenia to need some 25 years to replenish losses of military arsenal - CAERC Politics 13:08
Value of investments to be made in Iran’s Hormozgan Province growing Finance 13:02
International programmatic ecosystem Admixer continues to develop on Georgian market ICT 12:51
Oil transportation volumes through pipelines decrease in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:45
Uzbekistan discloses foreign trade turnover volume with Central Asia countries Business 12:33
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to relatives of those killed as result of Armenia's missile attack on Barda (PHOTO) Politics 12:33
S&P Global Ratings affirms Azerenerji's rating Finance 12:32
Volume of dairy products manufactured by Turkmen published Business 12:29
Insulting prophet encourages violence - Hassan Rouhani Politics 12:24
Azerbaijan holds auction on privatization of state-owned property Business 12:23
Georgia joins global roundtable supporting sustainable maritime transport Transport 12:20
Belarusian ambassador arrives in Ganja to visit territories destroyed by Armenian attack (PHOTO) Politics 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian Interfax agency (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Azerbaijani army avenges for Barda, heavy damage inflicted on Armenian troops (VIDEO) Politics 12:14
Uzbekistan boosts fish products export to Turkey Uzbekistan 12:14
Kazakhstan's import from Germany increases despite COVID-19 Business 12:12
Turkmenistan implementing program for manufacture of import-substituting products Business 12:05
Goods export from Uzbekistan to Germany up Business 12:02
Especially crucial that health workers in Karabakh kept safe from violence to sustain COVID-19 response - WHO Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:02
Farewell ceremony held for 7-year-old girl killed due to Armenian missile attack (PHOTO) Society 12:01
Iran announces details of exports from Isfahan Province Business 11:59
Armenian Armed Forces attack Tartar district from Smerch missile system Politics 11:54
US' import of mining industry products from Turkey edges down Turkey 11:47
Azerbaijani MPs to observe presidential elections in Moldova Politics 11:47
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy electric heaters via tender Tenders 11:38
Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages because of Armenia's attacks Politics 11:36
Uzbekistan, Israel to attract long-term credit lines for economic sectors' dev’t Business 11:28
Armenia continues to commit war crimes, terrorist acts - Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 11:28
Georgia records 1,731 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:27
Number of exchange checks spikes - Central Bank of Iran Finance 11:25
Azerbaijan fighting alone on battlefield, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief tells Omani WisalFM radio (VIDEO) Politics 11:24
Armenia's info on downed Azerbaijani UAV - unreliable, MoD says Politics 11:23
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:19
Uzbekistan increases import of electric cars Transport 11:18
Movable property rent in Uzbekistan remains main source of property income Finance 11:18
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy cement Tenders 11:18
SMEs development to be top priority in Azerbaijan's economic policy next year - MP Business 11:04
