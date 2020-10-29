World will lose heavily from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish top official on Trend's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference ((PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct .29

The world will lose a lot from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, but in the meantime, friendship with Turkey and Azerbaijan will give the world a lot, Chief Adviser to the Turkish President Yalcin Topcu said, Trend reports.

Topcu made the remark during Trend News Agency's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference.

He noted that the pain and grief of the relatives and friends of those killed in Azerbaijan give pain in the heart of everyone in Turkey.

The chief adviser said that as Baku and Ankara strengthen, peace and tranquility will be restored in the region.