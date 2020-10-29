World will lose heavily from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish top official on Trend's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference ((PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct .29
Trend:
The world will lose a lot from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, but in the meantime, friendship with Turkey and Azerbaijan will give the world a lot, Chief Adviser to the Turkish President Yalcin Topcu said, Trend reports.
Topcu made the remark during Trend News Agency's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference.
He noted that the pain and grief of the relatives and friends of those killed in Azerbaijan give pain in the heart of everyone in Turkey.
The chief adviser said that as Baku and Ankara strengthen, peace and tranquility will be restored in the region.
Latest
World will lose heavily from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish top official on Trend's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference ((PHOTO/VIDEO)
Discussions related to durable resolution of Karabakh conflict ongoing constantly - OSCE (Exclusive)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates brotherly people of Turkey on 29 October-Republic Day
Armenia used cluster bombs prohibited by all int'l conventions to attack civilians in Barda - Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan condemns publication of Charlie Hebdo about Turkish president - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
To liberate occupied lands, Azerbaijani Army striking military targets, but without harming civilians - MoD