Situation at front - under Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ control - Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces identified and destroyed three "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces, which were shelling civilians and civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar cities, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at the briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 30.
"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated nine more villages from occupation," Eyvazov said.
"Presently, the situation at the front is under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Victory is with Azerbaijan."
Latest
Fire brigade extinguishes fire in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy due to Armenian Armed Forces’ artillery strikes
I don't know how efficient meetings are going to be now with regard to Armenian leadership - President Aliyev
If Armenia got sanctions imposed on it as with Iraq, conflict would've been resolved long ago - president
If someone willing to create second Armenian state, let them give away part of their own territory - Azerbaijani president
When three nuclear powers cannot exert pressure on Armenia, this raises questions - President Aliyev
If Azerbaijan agrees on political settlement, Armenia must withdraw from Kalbajar, Lachin and part of Aghdam immediately - president
President of Turkmenistan made video statement at International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation
Azerbaijani president instructs to assess damage caused to Azerbaijan by Armenia – aide to president
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates 9 villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts
Temporary special administrations to be established in Azerbaijan`s territories liberated from occupation