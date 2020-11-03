Armenia involving children in military hostilities - Azerbaijani president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Armenia involves children in military hostilities [in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev said that this is a gross violation of international conventions.

“During the hostilities, Armenia resorted to a number of war crimes. One of them is the involvement of children, exploitation of child labor," he said.

Hajiyev noted that Armenia has committed similar crimes against Azerbaijani children.

"Azerbaijani children were killed by Armenians in Khojaly. More than 50 schools were destroyed and damaged in the front-line zones. In one of the occupied districts of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the so-called "regime" use a kindergarten as a military headquarters. As a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces in Ganja, Barda and other cities, bloody crimes were committed against 11 children,” Hajiyev added.