Embassy in US calls on Azerbaijanis for vigilance against Armenian radicals' threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.6

Trend:

The Azerbaijani embassy in US has appealed to Azerbaijanis living in the country, Trend reports on Nov.6.

“Considering the provocative activities of the Armenian radicals in recent days, as well as the relevant information and received messages about the possible threats, we once again urge you to be careful. In case of threats, we advise to contact local law enforcement authorities, or the embassy at +1 202-560 -3583", said the appeal.