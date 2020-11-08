It is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, Azerbaijani officers. Long live our soldiers! - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

During these 17 years, the key part of my work has been devoted to army building, to strengthening our army, to equipping our army with the most modern weaponry, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“It was not an easy task either. Material resources alone are not enough to buy these weapons. At the same time, diplomatic and political efforts must be made, and we have achieved all this,” the head of state said.

“Today, Azerbaijan provides for its military needs from many countries. At the same time, the defense industry has been created in Azerbaijan on my initiative. We meet the needs of our army largely through domestic production. Azerbaijan produces more than 1,000 types of military products, including the most modern ones. This is our activity – building the army, solving the material and housing problems of our servicemen, solving the problems of the retired servicemen, providing them with apartments, improving the working conditions of our servicemen. We have rebuilt almost all our military camps and military bases, and they meet the highest standards. Of course, first of all, there is combat capability. The ability to fight has increased. Repeated military parades on Azadlig Square have shown the world our strength,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Increasing combat capability is a key factor in army building. We use modern weapons, we use technology and we destroy enemy equipment, but it is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, it is Azerbaijani officers who liberate them. They are the ones who chase the enemy with a flag and a weapon in their hands, soldiers who destroy the enemy. Long live our soldiers!” the head of state said.