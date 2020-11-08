Azerbaijan unveils footage of Tsakuri village of Khojavend region liberated from occupation (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has released a video footage of Tsakuri, Khojavend region recently liberated by Azerbaijani army from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
Trend presents the footage:
Latest
Endless gratitude to Victorious Commander-in-Chief for granting Azerbaijani people liberation of Shusha city - top official
If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory - President Aliyev
It is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, Azerbaijani officers. Long live our soldiers! - President of Azerbaijan
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls Commander of the Joint Corps, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev
Azerbaijani troops headed by President Aliyev - guarantor of stability in Karabakh region - Turkish presidential administration
Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)