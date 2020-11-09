We do not use cluster bombs, we don’t need it - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

We do not use cluster bombs. We don’t need it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“We are fighting on the battlefield. We are fighting against the Armenian army. We are not fighting against civilians. No sense in that, because our task is to liberate the territories. And we liberate one village, one city after another. And we do not use cluster bombs. We don’t need it,” the head of state said.