55-year-old wounded as Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani Tartar - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the requirements of the declared humanitarian ceasefire, continue to commit criminal acts against Azerbaijani civilian population.

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the Tartar region using missile and heavy artillery from various directions, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

"Today, at about 00:00 (GMT+4), Mammadov Sabir Mahar oglu, born in 1965, suffered from a shell hit on the territory of the city of Tartar.

At present, the employees of the Prosecutor's Office are carrying out investigative measures.