Pashinyan was already on his knees and had already accepted all my conditions - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.11

Trend

Pashinyan was already humiliated enough, was already punished for his ugly deeds, was already on his knees and had already accepted all my conditions, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“The joint statement signed on 10 November was in fact an act of Armenia’s peaceful capitulation. Just as after the end of World War II, Hitler's henchmen signed an act of capitulation in front of the military leaders of the allied countries, I also said that Pashinyan must sign an act of capitulation in a live format, in the form of a video conference. But frankly speaking, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked me not to insist on that too much. I thought that Pashinyan was already humiliated enough, was already punished for his ugly deeds, was already on his knees and had already accepted all my conditions,” the head of state said.