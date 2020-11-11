New orders and medals will be established in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

New orders and medals will be established in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“I will reward our servicemen who have shown heroism on the battlefield and in the rear. Relevant instructions have already been issued. I have already instructed and I want to declare in your presence that new orders and medals will be established in Azerbaijan. These orders and medals will be awarded to servicemen and civilians distinguished in the Patriotic War. I also proposed the names of these orders and medals. I think you and the Azerbaijani people will like these names,” the head of state said.