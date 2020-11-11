Turkey's political and moral support played a huge role in achieving this victory - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Turkey's political and moral support played a huge role in achieving this victory, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“We are living through historic moments. You can see people celebrate this holiday in the streets. This holiday is celebrated all over Azerbaijan, by all Azerbaijanis around the world. This holiday is celebrated in brotherly Turkey just like here. This is natural. Because we are one nation, two states. These days, I have repeatedly thanked my dear brother, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We talked on the phone yesterday. I thanked him again. Turkey's political and moral support played a huge role in achieving this victory. Because the words of the President, my brother from the first hours that “Azerbaijan is not alone, Turkey is with it”, stopped the attempts of many to intervene in this conflict. During all this time, the President, ministers and officials have always expressed their support for us. You see how many delegations are coming here. Several delegations come here from Turkey almost every week. The support and solidarity Turkey has shown are highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people,” the head of state said.