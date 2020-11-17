At stage of political settlement of conflict, Azerbaijan achieving and will achieve what it wants - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

We are currently at the stage of political settlement of the conflict, at this stage, Azerbaijan is achieving and will achieve what it wants, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

"The military phase of the conflict is over. The liberation of Shusha and the liberation of more than 70 settlements on 9 November put an end to the military phase of the conflict. I said at the beginning of the conflict, of the Second Karabakh War and want to repeat with great pride today that military-political solutions to the issue were available, and Azerbaijan proved that on the battlefield," he said.

"We forced the enemy to sign an act of capitulation, and thus our occupied Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts will return to Azerbaijan in the coming days. But look at the atrocities committed by the hated enemy – they burn houses, burn schools, cut down trees, break power lines," President Aliyev said.

"The whole world can see that, all the leading international channels have shown that. They have no conscience, no shame, no morality whatsoever. Therefore, the victory in the Second Karabakh War is of tremendous historic significance. This is not just a matter of liberating Azerbaijan from its occupiers. At the same time, it shows the whole world and all the occupiers that this is how they end up. This is the end of invaders and occupiers,” the head of state said.