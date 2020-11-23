Mine explosion in Karabakh injures Russian officer on search mission (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

A Russian officer was wounded in the explosion of mine while searching for the dead in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Among others killed, reportedly, is an officer of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters on Nov. 23.

The incident happened during a search mission for the dead bodies in Nagorno Karabakh, which included representatives of the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's statement, the explosion occurred in the Sugovushan settlement in Tartar district.

"Russian officer was taken to a hospital in Baku, he was provided medical assistance, and his life is not in danger," said the statement.

“The joint groups for the search and transfer of the bodies of those killed during the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], created on the initiative of the command of the Russian peacekeepers, have been working smoothly and effectively for more than a week, the Ministry of Defense said. “All bodies found as a result of their work are handed over to the sides for burial.”