Azerbaijan fulfilled UN's resolution by entering Kalbajar- speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of the Kalbajar district from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

According to Gafarova, on Nov.25 the valiant Azerbaijani army entered the district, which has been under Armenian occupation since 1993.

"Thus, Azerbaijan has implemented another document of the UN Security Council - Resolution 822, which was adopted more than 27 years ago. Long live the Supreme Commander and the glorious Azerbaijani army! Long live Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" she said.

The units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar district in accordance with the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani president, Russian president, and Armenian prime minister. To ensure the movement of Azerbaijani units in this direction, engineering work has been completed, mine clearance is being carried out, and difficult mountain roads are being prepared along the route of the troops.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.