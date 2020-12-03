Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh region

Politics 3 December 2020 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The issues of implementation of the provisions of the joint declaration on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

