Difficult to believe that people used to live in Aghdam city - Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato expressed his condolences over Azerbaijani civilians who lost their lives in the conflict, and touched upon his visits to Ganja and Aghdam. He noted the delegation had witnessed the devastation committed in Aghdam during the 30-year occupation. "It is actually difficult to believe that people used to live there," he said.