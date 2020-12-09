First contracts on reconstruction of liberated lands were signed with Turkish companies - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The first contracts [on the reconstruction of liberated lands] were signed with Turkish companies, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic Manlio Di Stefano, Trend reports.

“We already started, made the first steps in the area of reconstruction. First contracts have already been signed and as I said, we will work on the liberated lands with companies from friendly countries. The first contracts were signed with Turkish companies. This is natural because Turkey is our brotherly country,” the head of state said.

“I hope that the next contracts will be signed with Italian companies, and that will be also natural because Italy is a very close friend to Azerbaijan. During the long time of our diplomatic relations, and especially during the war, we felt your position and the fact that your parliamentarians visit Azerbaijan less than one month after the war stopped, demonstrates our strong, friendly relations. And we highly value this gesture of solidarity, a gesture of support,” the Azerbaijani president said.