Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan must be developed –Speaker of the Iranian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The existing potential and opportunities of Iran and Azerbaijan in various areas should be used for the comprehensive development of relations, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

He made the remark in a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The speaker stressed that Iran and Azerbaijan have profound cultural and religious partnerships.

Ghalibaf added that necessary steps are being taken to develop bilateral relations.

“The border cooperation and connection of railway lines may be a priority in this direction,” he said.

The speaker noted that the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Iranian parliament, Iranian officials, and people strongly support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ghalibaf said that Iran is ready to participate in the restoration of war-affected areas in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.