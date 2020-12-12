Azerbaijani FM met with the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12
Trend:
On December 12, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schaefer (USA), Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The meeting took place during the Co-Chairs' first visit to the region since the signing of the Tripartite Declaration on November 10 this year.
The meeting discussed the situation in the region and the implementation of the November 10 statement.
