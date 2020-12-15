Date of Azerbaijani Parliament's next session disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The date of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s next session has been revealed, Trend reports on Dec.15.
The parliament will hold the next session on Dec.18, 2020.
