Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry talks strengthening security measures in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

Trend:

Security measures are being strengthened in the Fuzuli district, liberated from the Armenian occupation by the victorious Azerbaijani army, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend on Dec.16.

The head of the Fuzuli regional police department (RPD), Colonel Khagani Mammadov, was appointed the commandant of the district.

The officers of the RPD and the servicemen of the internal troops of Azerbaijan at the entrance/exit to/from the district, as well as on the territory of the district itself, have established posts, taking the security under full control.

The Fuzuli district was liberated during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).