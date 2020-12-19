Army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is army Kocharyan, Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The situation in Armenia is very tense now. I will not comment on anything further, taking into account the fact that the prime minister of Armenia does not participate in our meeting. I only mentioned bare facts, and that is a very small percentage of what happened there. The only thing I would like to say, having absolutely no intention of somehow interfering in the internal political processes in Armenia, is that the army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is the army Kocharyan and Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“Our cities of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli and others were not destroyed by Pashinyan's army, he did not give such instructions. First, there was nothing more to destroy. This was all done by the regime of Kocharyan and Sargsyan, our so-called former colleagues in the CIS, people who participated in our meetings for 20 years, people who had negotiated with me for many years," said the president.

"We knew that there was blood of the Azerbaijani people on their hands, but when we got to these territories, when we got there, we saw all the horror, all the tragedy of what they had done. Therefore, those who are now trying to use the situation for their own political purposes and attack Pashinyan must understand that this is not his army. He would not have had time to create it and practically, perhaps he did not do what had to be done, but this army was created by Kocharyan and Sargsyan for 20 years, and we defeated their army,” the head of state said.