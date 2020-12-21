Military police involved in ensuring security in liberated Azerbaijani lands (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Servicemen of the military police of the Azerbaijani troops are involved in ensuring security in settlements and places of deployment of troops in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports on Dec. 21 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The military police detachments carry out round-the-clock service at stationary and mobile posts in settlements and on the routes of military transport. They control the process of movement through the checkpoints, as well as the implementation of the daily routine by servicemen during service and combat duty.

The military police patrol at the checkpoints, registers equipment which is brought to the territory, protect the important military facilities and also escort the convoys.