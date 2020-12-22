Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a copy of the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Hildi Hamid on December 22, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov congratulated Hamid on his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Noting the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the minister stressed the commitment to further develop bilateral relations.

The contentment on the cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and on international platforms was expressed. Indonesia has always demonstrated its support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Hamid congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity and the victory in the 44-day Nagorno Karabakh war.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi to Bayramov. He noted that he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations.

Bayramov thanked the ambassador and referring to a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed the potential for further expansion of friendly relations and cooperation with Indonesia.