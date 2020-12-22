Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO)

Politics 22 December 2020 19:57 (UTC+04:00)
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a copy of the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Hildi Hamid on December 22, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov congratulated Hamid on his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Noting the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the minister stressed the commitment to further develop bilateral relations.

The contentment on the cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and on international platforms was expressed. Indonesia has always demonstrated its support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Hamid congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity and the victory in the 44-day Nagorno Karabakh war.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi to Bayramov. He noted that he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations.

Bayramov thanked the ambassador and referring to a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed the potential for further expansion of friendly relations and cooperation with Indonesia.

Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan confirms 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, 4,392 recoveries
Azerbaijan confirms 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, 4,392 recoveries
Bilateral Trade Mexico-Azerbaijan in January-October 2020
Bilateral Trade Mexico-Azerbaijan in January-October 2020
Russian Red Wings Airlines gets admission to Chelyabinsk-Baku flights
Russian Red Wings Airlines gets admission to Chelyabinsk-Baku flights
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia kicks off construction of Zemo Imereti-Racha road Transport 20:38
Ratio of Azerbaijan's state budget deficit to GDP to decrease in 2021 Finance 20:33
Georgia talks export of fruits to neighboring countries Business 20:12
IFC, ADB to add to loan provided by EBRD for construction of solar photovoltaic plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 20:06
Azerbaijan names winner of tender announced by Baku Metro company Transport 20:01
Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription for military service Politics 19:57
Indonesia re-affirms its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO) Politics 19:57
Azerbaijan discloses amount of damage caused by Armenia by exporting its mineral water Economy 19:51
Silknet company introduces Gigabit LTE technology in Georgia ICT 19:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 23 Oil&Gas 19:30
Georgia talks its mineral reserves Business 19:25
Iran ready to participate in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian minister Oil&Gas 18:59
Azerbaijan envisages growth of dividends in state budget for 2021 through big bank Finance 18:38
Armenian opposition sets up tents on Republic Square, demanding Pashinyan's resignation Armenia 18:37
Tariffs reduced by Russian Railways to be applied to transportation of Uzbek fruits and vegetables Transport 18:30
IMF predicts significant economic growth and recovery in Georgia Business 18:22
Lower crude oil production in Azerbaijan positively impacting global oil prices Oil&Gas 18:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks country's 9M2020 portfolio investment balance Finance 18:12
Azerbaijan's programming, gaming industry expected to make new achievements ICT 18:12
Fiber-Optic, LTE to overtake copper-based internet lines in Azerbaijan ICT 17:58
EU credit to support modernization of seven major hospitals in Georgia Finance 17:49
Deputy FM of Turkmenistan holds talks with Leader of National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan Turkmenistan 17:39
Kyrgyzstan's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020 Business 17:33
Hundreds of Armenian activists began blocking governmental buildings Armenia 17:25
Azerbaijan's State Insurance Company compensates thousands of Karabakh War victims Finance 17:25
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zogalbulag village of Khojavend district (VIDEO) Politics 17:25
Kazakhstan accounts for major part of Eurasian Development Bank-supported projects Business 17:24
Police detain mayor of Kajaran city who demanded Armenian PM's resignation Armenia 17:23
Azerbaijan reveals projected expenditure for economic activity in 2021 Finance 17:22
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:22
Russia to supply vaccine against COVID-19 for labor migrants from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:21
Iran’s IMIDRO talks about investments Finance 17:04
Center to be set up in Kazakhstan to boost IMF capacity dev't in region Business 17:01
Georgia imports significant volume of wheat from US Business 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, 4,392 recoveries Society 16:54
Turkmenistan has large potential for natural gas reserves dev't - Global Gas Center Oil&Gas 16:53
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss preferential trade agreement Business 16:53
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economic Dev't, UNIDO sign declaration for co-op Uzbekistan 16:53
Georgia reports 3,064 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 16:52
Deputy Commander of Armenia's Internal Police Forces resigns Armenia 16:43
Airbus to be world's largest planemaker for second year Europe 16:43
Kazakh investors eye to launch new investment and trade projects in Georgia Business 16:30
Georgia postpones construction of road from Rustavi to border of Azerbaijan Transport 16:28
Tabriz-Sahand freeway opens in Iran Business 16:24
Iran increases exports via Kerman Province Business 16:23
Turkey, Russia to discuss service life of ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh - Turkish MoD Politics 16:21
Global Gas Centre looks for close co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:19
Sweden to continue to support efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Nagorno-Karabakh region - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:11
Kazakhstan boosts production of iron, gold ores year-on-year Business 16:03
Uzbekneftegaz to buy thermocouple set via tender Tenders 16:02
Uzbekneftegaz to buy spare parts for gas generator via tender Tenders 15:59
Iran's Oil Minister concludes official working visit to Russia Oil&Gas 15:58
Bulgaria to start receiving Azerbaijani gas from Dec.31 Oil&Gas 15:57
Short-term LNG contracts become more popular amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:46
Wrong storage of data frequently makes companies go bankrupt - ICT expert ICT 15:44
Bilateral Trade Mexico-Azerbaijan in January-October 2020 Society 15:41
Blockchain firm Ripple plans to fight approaching U.S. SEC lawsuit US 15:41
Monthly trading volume increases multifold at Kazakhstan's Astana International Exchange Business 15:40
Azerbaijan to create 'Government-cloud' national data center ICT 15:31
Georgia prioritizes digitalization of economy in post-pandemic period Business 15:28
Russia allows export of products from some Azerbaijani enterprises - Food Safety Agency Economy 15:27
Azerbaijan shares video footage from Balyand village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 15:26
Georgia reveals volume of imported electricity Oil&Gas 15:04
New highways, renovated internal roads to bring Georgia closer to EU Construction 15:00
Kazakh president ratifies loan agreement with ADB on support amid COVID-19 Kazakhstan 14:59
Kazakhstan starts production of 'Sputnik V' anti-coronavirus vaccine Kazakhstan 14:57
Russian Red Wings Airlines gets admission to Chelyabinsk-Baku flights Transport 14:53
Georgian agricultural products have great potential on EU export market Business 14:52
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier introduces easy way to replenish smart card balance ICT 14:45
Human trial phase of Iran's COVID-19 vaccine begins within days Society 14:41
Estonia eyes increasing butter export to Uzbekistan Business 14:41
Georgia sees increase in beer export Business 14:40
Uzbekistan, Russia agree to co-op in exploration of outer space ICT 14:38
Coronavirus mortality rate declines in Iran Society 14:38
President Aliyev’s brilliant leadership, wisdom ensured Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – Sobhani Politics 14:36
Bulk of trade turnover between Uzbekistan, Russia falls on metal products and textile Business 14:35
Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 900,000 Society 14:34
Iran to increase freight and passenger traffic to North Caucasus and Europe via Nakhchivan railway Transport 14:32
Uzbekneftegaz to buy instrumentation devices via tender Tenders 14:24
Kazakhstan's Kazpost opens tender on services for gas equipment maintenance Tenders 14:24
Azerbaijan predicts drop in 2021 state budget's revenues from paid services Finance 14:22
Azerbaijan abolishes law on conventional financial unit Society 14:19
Kazakhstan reports decrease in revenues from transporting passengers by road Transport 14:18
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 14:16
Azerbaijan discloses number of martyrs, whose loans written off by banks Finance 14:15
Iran discloses details of exports through West Azerbaijan Province Business 14:11
Kazakh uranium fields exploring venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 13:53
Revenues, expenditures of budget of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to increase in 2021 Finance 13:48
Narendra Modi stresses on need to enhance bilateral ties with Vietnam Other News 13:46
India-Vietnam Summit: Eye On China, Military Cooperation Gets A Fillip Other News 13:43
Turkish sappers showcase how Azerbaijan's liberated lands will be de-mined (VIDEO) Politics 13:39
Trump Presents PM Modi With Top US Honour 'Legion Of Merit' Other News 13:35
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 13:32
Historical buildings in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha city hardly recognizable Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:22
Iran optimistic about Biden, JCPOA, but says no pre-conditions Nuclear Program 13:19
Kazakhstan to increase irrigated land area before 2030 Business 13:11
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender on services for notification system Tenders 13:10
Electronic industry developing in Turkmenistan ICT 13:08
Iran launches several facilities in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 13:02
Georgian Finance Minister discusses reduction of debts Finance 12:53
All news