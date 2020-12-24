Georgian PM makes phone call to President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Trend:
On December 24, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Georgian Prime Minister congratulated the head of state on his birthday and wished him the best of health and successes in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.
The head of state thanked for the attention and congratulations.
During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue expanding.
Latest
UNESCO official has recently made unfounded statement that they allegedly asked us but Azerbaijan remained silent - President of Azerbaijan
You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
If single bullet is fired from Armenia, we will crush them so hard they will forget their own names - President Aliyev
If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on territory of Armenia - President of Azerbaijan
Over the course of 44 days there was not single day on which we would retreat - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan carries out activities on engineering support for troops in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO)