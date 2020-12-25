PMs of Azerbaijan, Georgia talk further strengthening bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

On December 25, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and the Prime Minister of Georgia Georgy Gakharia had a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on reappointment as Prime Minister of Georgia, and also congratulated on the victory of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party in the parliamentary elections last month.

During the telephone conversation, it was noted that the high level of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations reflects the desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen strategic partnership.

Confidence was expressed that effective bilateral relations in all spheres would be further strengthened by joint efforts for the benefit of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia.