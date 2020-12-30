Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sends letter to President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Rene van der Linden, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

First of all, congratulations with your birthday.

On the eve of 2021, I wish you and all your loved ones health, happiness and well-being.

May the new year bring further prosperity to your country and your citizens.

I wish you all the success in dealing with the economic, social and political challenges," the letter said.