We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
Trend:
We are waiting for the vaccine in the coming days, after which normal life will be restored, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture, Trend reports.
“We have an abundant cultural life, but we must enrich it even more. I do hope that after the vaccination is applied this year, the pandemic will gradually fade away. We are waiting for the vaccine in the coming days, after which normal life will be restored. Our cultural life must be very rich, competitions and festivals must be organized. We must both promote Azerbaijani culture in the world and continue to invite foreign guests,” the head of state said.
Latest
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev
My father and I attended Poetry Days of Vagif. It makes one’s heart ache to see Vagif's mausoleum now - President Aliyev
Today, Armenians living in the Karabakh region already understand that they can live normally only within Azerbaijani state - President Aliyev
Some words recently introduced into Azerbaijani language interfere with purity of our language - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture (PHOTO)