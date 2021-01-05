We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

We are waiting for the vaccine in the coming days, after which normal life will be restored, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture, Trend reports.

“We have an abundant cultural life, but we must enrich it even more. I do hope that after the vaccination is applied this year, the pandemic will gradually fade away. We are waiting for the vaccine in the coming days, after which normal life will be restored. Our cultural life must be very rich, competitions and festivals must be organized. We must both promote Azerbaijani culture in the world and continue to invite foreign guests,” the head of state said.