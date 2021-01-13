Material damage will be evaluated with assistance of well-known international companies - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan already started the process of evaluation of the damage, material, cultural, moral, ecological, comprehensive damage will be evaluated with the assistance of well-known international companies. So that will allow us to sue the aggressor state Armenia in international courts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Trend reports.

“44 days of war changed the situation in the region. As I said, the war is over, we need to turn the page. We will never forget the pain, we will never forget the wounds. The wounds will never be healed. We will never forget our heroes. But at the same time, we need to look to the future, and to rebuild the territories, rebuild the area of total devastation. And we will do it. It has already started. Infrastructure projects, city planning, and many other important elements of reconstructions are already in the process of implementation. This year we have allocated the substantial funds for that,” the head of state said.