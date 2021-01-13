ICESCO delegation visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The delegation of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, headed by Director General Salim AlMalik, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

“The guests were informed about the ancient art of our people - carpet weaving, its history, and traditions,” the message said.

The collection of the museum, reflecting the main artistic directions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, demonstrates the harmony of unique beauty, used materials, weaving techniques, delicate and deep artistic features of carpets.

The guests were also informed that there are also rare samples of pileless carpets in the collection of the National Carpet Museum, the "golden fund" of which is made up of pile carpets.

Here are samples of carpets from seven main schools of carpet weaving of Azerbaijan, namely, Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz.

Carpets are works of art rich in ornaments of people, animals, birds, and plants, reflecting the life of the Azerbaijani people.

The art of national carpet weaving was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List on November 16, 2010 thanks to the great efforts of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Along with the samples of Azerbaijan’s material and cultural heritage, the original museum building, unusual exhibition halls positively impressed the visitors.