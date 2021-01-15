Azerbaijani FM meets with ICESCO Director General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik, the press service of the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

Welcoming the director general of the organization, Bayramov stressed the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO.

Noting that Azerbaijan always pays great attention to the protection of historical, cultural and religious monuments, he stressed the work carried out by the government in this area.

The high assessment of ICESCO's support for Azerbaijan's position based on international law, and especially the statement made by the organization during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, was brought to attention.

Focusing on the destruction and demolition of the historical and cultural heritage in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Bayramov noted that over the past decades, Azerbaijan has repeatedly applied to the relevant international organizations on this matter.

He emphasized that the trip of the ICESCO director general to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan during his current visit to the country provided an opportunity to get acquainted with the situation in these territories.

In turn, ICESCO director general highly appreciated his visit to Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the visit was fruitful not only from the point of view of meeting with high-ranking officials, but also getting acquainted with the situation in the liberated territories.

“The scale of destruction, including the destruction of religious monuments, graves, museums, residential buildings and other buildings, seen during a visit to the liberated territories, are a clear demonstration that such a policy has been pursued purposefully for decades,” said al-Malik.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on further prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO.