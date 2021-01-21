Signing of memorandum on “Dostlug” field is significant event that will have positive consequences - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Signing of memorandum on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field is a significant event that will have positive consequences, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting through video conferencing with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

“I would like to specifically note your personal contribution to the strengthening of Turkmenistan’s transport and logistical potential. Because in matters related to transit, it is impossible to achieve results without interaction with neighboring countries. The fact that we observe a high level of transport and logistical infrastructure today is evidence of the focused activities of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in this area. This ushers ample opportunities for all countries of our region and even those far from the region – in Eurasia. After all, the transport sector brings countries together, just like the energy sector. The fact that we are signing this memorandum today – I want to say it again – is a significant event that will have positive consequences,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I would also like to touch upon another issue you have mentioned – regional cooperation. There is already a trilateral format of cooperation involving Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey, and another involving Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. This cooperation is aimed at a specific result, at creating more favorable conditions for doing business and for the implementation of large infrastructure projects,” the head of state said.