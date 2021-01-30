Azerbaijan to safeguard Turkish-Russian monitoring center on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The protection of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center will be carried out by the Azerbaijani army, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

A joint monitoring center has started functioning in Aghdam on Jan.30.

The total area of the territory on which the center is located is about 4 hectares. The territory is fenced around the perimeter, it includes four watch towers, round-the-clock security has been organized.