Azerbaijan to safeguard Turkish-Russian monitoring center on its liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
The protection of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center will be carried out by the Azerbaijani army, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.
A joint monitoring center has started functioning in Aghdam on Jan.30.
The total area of the territory on which the center is located is about 4 hectares. The territory is fenced around the perimeter, it includes four watch towers, round-the-clock security has been organized.
Latest
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Changes to name of Committee on Precious Metals, Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s CB to be introduced into legislation
Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss beginning of operation of Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center
Results of assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh region to be provided for filing relevant claims – Azerbaijani deputy minister