First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani youth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of Youth Day.

Trend presents the post:

“Today is February 2- the Day of Azerbaijani Youth. I sincerely congratulate all our young friends on this remarkable day. May your lives always be shining, fascinating, and meaningful! I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you the best of health, long life, and happiness.”