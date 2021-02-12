President Aliyev says Azerbaijan's liberated lands have great potential for solar, wind energy production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

After the liberation of the occupied territories we know that there is a great discovery on the liberated territories for solar and wind energy production, as well as hydro-electric generation. Therefore, I would like to invite companies from your countries to be our partners, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“I already officially announced the liberated territories as the territories which will be supplied with green energy. We are already working on the master plan using a great potential of water, sun and wind. We will, I am sure, implement this project, as well as another project which is called smart city development,” the head of state said.

“Taking into account devastation and destruction which Armenia committed on the occupied territories which we liberated, of course, it’s a big challenge. But we are committed to do it, to do it in a short period of time and to return our former refuges to their native lands and demonstrate the capacity of the country, its commitment and its vision for the future,’ Azerbaijani president said.

“I think that having big energy potential like oil and gas being an exporter of crude oil, oil products, natural gas, and also electric energy Azerbaijan must demonstrate responsibility and actively invest in the green energy. That’s what we are doing, and these are our plans, I am sure they will be implemented. I just wanted to inform our partners and friends that these opportunities also exist,” the head of state said.