Azerbaijan disseminates footage from liberated Bina village of Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared video footage of Khojavend district's Bina village liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry on Feb.15.
The footage:
