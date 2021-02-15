President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant plane trees in Zangilan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

On February 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin, and Jabrayil districts.

The president and his family members planted plane trees in the Basitchay Reserve in Zangilan district.

"We have planted plane trees in the Basitchay State Nature Reserve. The Basitchay Reserve was established under the Order of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1974. Rare plane trees were protected by the state on more than 100 hectares. It was a forest of rare plane trees. After the occupation, the enemy cut, chopped, looted, and burned most of the plane trees. This is another sign of Armenian vandalism. The restoration of the Basitchay nature reserve has started today," said the president.

"We will restore this reserve. Of course, the age of the trees felled here was about 200-300 years but at least we have fulfilled our duty," said the president.

"At the same time, we released fish into the Basitchay. The Basitchay is also a beautiful river. In general, this region is rich in rivers. The Tartarchay, the Khachinchay, the Basitchay, the Bazarchay, the Hakari, and other rivers will serve the people of Azerbaijan from now on. During the occupation, the hated enemy cut off the water of the Tartar River, and more than a hundred thousand hectares of land in several of our districts were left without water. Environmental terror has been committed," he noted.