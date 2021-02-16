Azerbaijani alpinists raise flag at height east of 'Bazarduzu' peak (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

On the occasion of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, a group of officers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and alpinists of the Gartal mountain sports club climbed to an unnamed height (4,301 m) east of the Bazarduzu peak in the Greater Caucasus Mountains, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Members of the expedition entitled ‘Victory belongs to Azerbaijan!’ crossed a mountainous region with difficult terrain and climbed to the designated height.

They raised the State Flag of Azerbaijan, sang the State Anthem, and honored the blessed memory of the martyrs who died in the Second Karabakh War with a minute of silence.

Then a memorial plaque ‘Zafar zirvesi’ (Victory Summit) was installed on the top, dedicated to the Victory in the Second Karabakh War.