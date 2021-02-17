Armenian ex-president admits using of 'Iskandar' missile against civilians of Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

Trend:

The ‘Iskandar’ Tactical Ballistic Missile System was used in the last period of the Second Karabakh War, and more specifically - in the direction of Shusha city, ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said, Trend reports on Wednesday.

Sargsyan gave the speech during an interview with the Armenian TV channel.

“It was in the media, and I have reliable information that the Iskandar was used in the last period of the war, and more specifically in the direction of Shusha,” he said.

At the same time, Sargsyan noted that first, it was necessary to shoot at the oil and gas pipeline.

He also reminded that the fire was opened at a residential area in Ganja, and not at a military facility.