Azerbaijani border guards receiving COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

The vaccination against COVID-19 has begun at the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Head of the Medical Department of the State Border Service, Professor Kanan Yusifzade told reporters that the State Border Service was provided with 5,000 doses of vaccine

According to Yuzifzade, this amount at the initial stage meets the existing demand.

The professor stressed that the border guards in Baku and its environs will be vaccinated first.

“The process will take about a month. Then the border guards serving in other territories will be vaccinated,” he added.

Regarding the vaccination of border guards who serve in the liberated lands, the head of the medical department said that they will be vaccinated in the next stages.

The vaccination process in Azerbaijan began on January 18.