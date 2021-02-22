Azerbaijan discusses Turkish companies building road to Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Two Turkish companies – ‘Kolin Insaat Sanayi Turizm vе Ticaret A.S.’ and ‘Ozgun Yapi Senaye ve Ticaret A.S.’ are participating in the construction of the road from Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district to the city of Shusha, Saleh Mammadov, board chairman of the State Agency for Automobile Roads, said at a press conference, Trend reports on Feb.22.

Mammadov reminded that in the liberated territories, the agency has 2661 km of roads and 90 bridges on its balance.

Shusha city had been liberated by Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).