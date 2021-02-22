Azerbaijan discusses Turkish companies building road to Shusha city
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Two Turkish companies – ‘Kolin Insaat Sanayi Turizm vе Ticaret A.S.’ and ‘Ozgun Yapi Senaye ve Ticaret A.S.’ are participating in the construction of the road from Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district to the city of Shusha, Saleh Mammadov, board chairman of the State Agency for Automobile Roads, said at a press conference, Trend reports on Feb.22.
Mammadov reminded that in the liberated territories, the agency has 2661 km of roads and 90 bridges on its balance.
Shusha city had been liberated by Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
Latest
Uzbek company provides IT equipment to largest design, survey organization in energy in Central Asia
IsDB and ITFC Sign Agency Agreement to Support COVID-19 Restore Program through Trade Finance and Line of Financing Operations
Slovak, Azerbaijan relations to benefit from exploring opportunities on modernizing transport infrastructure (INTERVIEW)
Footage from Saralli Khashtab village of Azerbaijani Zangilan district, subjected to Armenian vandalism (PHOTO)