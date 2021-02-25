Azerbaijani MFA comments on statements by Luxembourg's FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Manipulation of human rights issues does not honor anyone, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, said the message of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the statements made during the speech of the Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn at the 46th meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

The MFA noted that the accusation of "a military attack by Azerbaijan, which led to great destruction in Nagorno-Karabakh, and its support from Turkey" is an indicator of the biased position of this official representative of Luxembourg, demonstrated in complete contradiction with the relevant principles of international law:

"Why Jean Asselborn, who is trying to present himself as a guardian of human rights, has never raised in the UN Human Rights Council or on any other relevant international platform the issue of keeping 20 percent of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan under occupation by Armenia for almost thirty years, Armenia’s holding bloody ethnic cleansing, a gross violation of the fundamental rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis? Or is the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry not aware that during the hostilities, which began following another military provocation undertaken by Armenia on September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces deliberately shelled the civilian population of Azerbaijan, who were far from the combat zone, and killed more than 100 peaceful Azerbaijanis?” the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said.