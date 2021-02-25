OIC SecGen pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 massacre, Trend reports citing the OIC.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Republic of Armenia. It referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué (Paragraph 117) adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013 and to the Resolution No. 51/47-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992" adopted by the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niamey, Republic of Niger on 27-28 November 2020, which considered the actions perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.