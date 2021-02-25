OIC SecGen pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide

Politics 25 February 2021 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
OIC SecGen pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 massacre, Trend reports citing the OIC.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Republic of Armenia. It referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué (Paragraph 117) adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013 and to the Resolution No. 51/47-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992" adopted by the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niamey, Republic of Niger on 27-28 November 2020, which considered the actions perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services
Fitch projects share of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan to reduce
Fitch projects share of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan to reduce
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Italy's share in Azerbaijani oil export in 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 18:02
Azerbaijani satellites to provide HD broadcasting to West Africa region ICT 18:02
Hungary-Azerbaijan cooperation on ACG, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline can expand to new areas Oil&Gas 18:00
Khazar Consortium opens again tender for service maintenance in Turkmenistan Tenders 17:56
Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK Business 17:40
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 17:32
Payment card turnover in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 17:29
Azerbaijan’s crude oil export to China up Oil&Gas 17:25
Hungary eyes including Azerbaijani gas in country’s future energy mix Oil&Gas 17:24
Azerbaijani market of great interest to Russian Perm region's business circles Business 17:23
Azerbaijan reports 142 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:18
Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign trade operations with Russia in Jan. 2021 Business 17:18
Azerbaijan to use new 'cloud' technologies in audit during 2021 - Chamber of Auditors Business 17:18
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 17:12
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 17:10
OSCE ready to deploy mediation missions for sustained peace in Azerbaijani liberated territories - president Politics 17:08
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of gas leakage detection services Tenders 17:08
Fitch projects share of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan to reduce Finance 16:59
"Sign of Khojaly" film demonstrated within "Justice for Khojaly" campaign (VIDEO) Politics 16:58
OIC SecGen pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide Politics 16:57
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to deepen economic co-op with Hungary Business 16:56
Moderna sees $18.4 billion in sales from COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 US 16:50
Swiss agriculture technologies to be introduced in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 16:48
Tesla short-sellers sitting on $3.5 billion weekly profits Finance 16:47
Azerbaijani FM receives Pakistani FWO's Director General (PHOTO) Politics 16:28
Resident of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district injured as result of mine explosion Politics 16:26
Georgia creating new council to develop state enterprise reform strategy Business 16:24
Uzbekistan approves investment agreements on construction of wind farms in Bukhara region Oil&Gas 16:24
Iran's raw steel exports shrink Finance 16:20
Dutch company sets up concrete production plant in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 16:16
Georgian Railway to resume passenger transportation Transport 16:15
Azerbaijan records growth of debit cards in January 2021 Finance 16:12
Azerbaijani company signs contracts for transportation of aluminum products to Turkey Transport 16:09
Russia increasing supplies to Turkey along BTK railway Transport 16:08
Main share of Czech investments in Georgia falls on energy sector Business 16:00
Oil refining volumes decrease in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 15:59
Azerbaijan communications ministry working on stabilizing Internet in districts ICT 15:53
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig, MERKABA-SOFT companies sign contract Business 15:52
Payments of Azerbaijani insurance companies double Finance 15:52
Data on cotton yarn sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 15:40
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company reports lower annual oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 15:39
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas sees decrease in 2020 oil extraction Oil&Gas 15:38
Azerbaijan sees Jan.2021 growth of national currency deposits in local banks Finance 15:34
Georgia plans to hinder construction of plastics recycling plant in Kutaisi FIZ Construction 15:34
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 25 Society 15:31
AzTV will investigate historical assasinations (PHOTO) Society 15:17
Kazakhstan eyes to host meeting of Turkic Council countries' energy ministers in 2022 Oil&Gas 15:15
Zarif urges South Korea to release Iran's blocked assets Politics 15:00
UK eager to restart U.S. talks on tariff removal Europe 14:55
Saipem expects capex to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces winner of tender for survey on household plans Finance 14:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data on revenues of Azerbaijani insurance companies Finance 14:49
Number of trucks crossing through Iran's Jolfa border checkpoint revealed Business 14:36
German companies eye 'green economy' dev't projects in Kazakhstan Business 14:34
Kazakh investors interested in several sectors of Turkish economy Turkey 14:32
Assets of pawnshops and microcredit organizations in Uzbekistan increase Finance 14:17
Kazakhstan's major copper company reveals its 2021 production guidance Business 14:14
Turkey's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 14:13
Azerbaijani president takes part in ceremony of providing families of martyrs, disabled with apartments (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Details of import-export via Iran's Bushehr Province announced Transport 14:09
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension (PHOTO) Politics 13:56
KAZ Minerals provides update on Baimskaya Project in co-op with Russia Business 13:55
Military coup attempt in Armenia - PM inviting supporters to Republic Square Armenia 13:44
Uzbek agriculture ministry to create system to monitor irrigated lands Uzbekistan 13:41
Pashinyan dismisses head of General Staff Armenia 13:41
Armenian General Staff demands Pashinyan's resignation Armenia 13:33
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand down Finance 13:30
Azerbaijan privatizes several district public properties via auctions Business 13:20
Turkmenistan prepares to host transport conference for landlocked developing countries Transport 13:20
Bakcell launches internet package for online education and work Society 13:18
Iran starts exporting products from Tombak port Oil&Gas 13:15
Georgian PM appoints Vice PMs Georgia 13:14
Extraction from Iran's South Pars gas field exceeds plan Oil&Gas 13:08
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals reports increase in revenues Business 13:08
TOP-5 trading partners of Azerbaijan in Jan. 2021 Business 13:07
Georgia to extend grace period for auto importers Business 13:07
Saipem’s capex down, net financial debt up in 2020 Oil&Gas 13:06
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to repair vehicles Tenders 13:03
Saipem sees decrease in revenues due to slowdown of projects Oil&Gas 13:00
Barclays lifts 2021 oil price outlook on tighter U.S. supply view Europe 12:56
Azerbaijani MFA comments on statements by Luxembourg's FM Politics 12:56
Khojaly genocide - heaviest crime of last century, says Turkish Parliament's chairman Politics 12:54
Turkey records more revenue from Jan.2021 car exports to France Turkey 12:52
Uzbekistan eyes purchasing helicopters from Airbus Transport 12:49
Turkey always next to Azerbaijan - speaker of Turkish Parliament Politics 12:48
Volumes of agricultural products export in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region revealed Business 12:21
Annual profit margin of Georgian banks increases Finance 12:20
Azerbaijan's export of plastics over Jan. 2021 shows substantial growth Business 12:20
Iranian parliament shares grief of relatives of victims of Khojaly tragedy Politics 12:19
Upgrading of Internet equipment in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz district continues - Ministry Economy 12:19
Uzbekistan to fund introduction of drip irrigation technology for cotton growing Uzbekistan 12:18
Europe’s gas trade to decline to 450 bcm by 2050 Oil&Gas 12:11
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to buy spares for wells repair Tenders 12:03
Turkmenistan to send cargo flight to Turkey Transport 12:02
Kazakhstan boosts mutual trade with Germany amid COVID-19 Business 12:01
Ukrainian companies eye creating logistics center in Turkmenistan’s seaport Transport 12:01
Chip shortage leads Japan automakers to post 4.5% slump in January global output Other News 11:59
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:59
Direct impacts of COVID-19 on gas market to be evident through to 2030 Oil&Gas 11:57
Baku Higher Oil School, Stockholm University to start training cybersecurity specialists Society 11:56
All news