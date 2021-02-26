“Khojaly” composition by Kamancha Virtuoso Imamyar Hasanov premieres in California

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The premiere of a new composition honoring the victims of the Khojaly Genocide was held in California on February 25, 2021. Composed by world-famous Azerbaijani Kamancha master Imamyar Hasanov, who resides in Northern California, the musical work was made possible by the support of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Trend reports citing the Consulate.

The video of the composition starts with the presentation of information on the Khojaly Genocide. The information says: “On Feb. 26, 1992, the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan was attacked by Armenian troops, and its civilian residents were massacred as they tried to evacuate the town. Over 600 Azerbaijanis, including some 300 children, women, and elderly, were murdered in bloodshed, which the Human Rights Watch called the “largest massacre in the conflict.” Then the photos of some of the Khojaly victims are shown.

Imamyar Hasanov, who has been the Global Music Director at the San Francisco World Music Festival since 2012, has made many achievements in fostering the vitality and public appreciation of Azerbaijani traditional music in the U.S. and beyond. With his extensive knowledge of both Azerbaijani traditional and Western classical music, knowledge of many of the world’s traditional instruments, and innovative arranging technique, Imamyar Hasanov not only contributed to the preservation of traditional Azerbaijani music but also created new works to promote the rich musical culture of Azerbaijan in the United States and other countries.

Imamyar Hasanov has also taught Azerbaijani music at the prestigious Stanford University, with the support of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

The premiere of the “Khojaly” composition was held via social media platforms and was widely shared, receiving much admiration.

The composition can be watched at https://youtu.be/E09T_imhcS8