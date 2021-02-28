Moscow hosts trilateral meeting on Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Moscow hosted a trilateral meeting of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on February 28, Trend reports citing "Vesti.ru".

The reports of experts on transport by both road and rail. Another topic was traffic control, including border, customs, veterinary and sanitary aspects of it were discussed during the meeting.

The next meeting of the working group will be held on Monday, March 1 in a videoconference format.