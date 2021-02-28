Moscow hosts trilateral meeting on Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Moscow hosted a trilateral meeting of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on February 28, Trend reports citing "Vesti.ru".
The reports of experts on transport by both road and rail. Another topic was traffic control, including border, customs, veterinary and sanitary aspects of it were discussed during the meeting.
The next meeting of the working group will be held on Monday, March 1 in a videoconference format.
Latest
Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center will function as very important instrument for post-war period - President Aliyev
“Smart village” project will be implemented in three villages of Zangilan district - President Aliyev
Armenian side did not provide us with maps of minefields, this can be considered crime - President of Azerbaijan
I can't understand why poster 'Welcome to Azerbaijan!' irritates Armenia in any way - President Aliyev
There cannot be prisoner of war 20 days after war, these are terrorists and saboteurs - President Aliyev
Whole world sees and knows that Azerbaijani people were subjected to genocide at end of 20th century - President Aliyev
It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)